Kim Kardashian Reveals One of Her Sons Has Vitiligo

The reality star explained that one of the children that she shares with Kanye West has the skin condition which leads to the loss of pigmentation.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 18, 2024 10:43AM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)
Image Credit: Getty Images for ABA

Kim Kardashian admitted that one of her sons has vitiligo while discussing her own battle with psoriasis, on the She MD podcast on Monday, July 15. The SKIMS founder, 43, admitted that her own genes with psoriasis came from her mother, but she admitted that one of her boys, received the gene and got vitiligo. She also explained that the kids she shares with Kanye West also have “a little bit of eczema.”

Kim didn’t specify whether it was Saint, 8, or Psalm, 5, who had the condition, but she explained that it’s currently “under control” in the interview. “I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly,” she said, via Page Six. “I didn’t know anything about it, but having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from and that it’s hereditary and just learning more and being able to share that [has been a blessing].”

Vitiligo is an autoimmune disorder, which “causes patches of skin to lose pigment or color,” according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. “In vitiligo, the white patches usually appear symmetrically on both sides of your body, such as on both hands or both knees. Sometimes, there can be a rapid loss of color or pigment and even cover a large area,” the Institute’s website states.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Kim Kardashian attends the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Some of the most famous cases of vitiligo include Michael Jackson, Joe Rogan, and model Winnie Harlow. It affects between .5 and 1 percent of the world’s population, according to Pfizer.

Kim has been very forthcoming about her battle with psoriasis. She’s explained that she uses a tanning bed in her office to help treat the condition, but she doesn’t use it often. She shared a bunch of videos from an intense flare-up in January 2024. “Not gonna lie this is painful. Not sure what my triggers are. I haven’t changed my diet. I’ve tried everything! Psoriasis sucks,” she wrote on an Instagram Story.

