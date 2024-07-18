Kim Kardashian Describes the ‘Horrible Pain’ She Felt When a Sliding Door Broke Her Fingers

Image Credit: dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Kim Kardashian recounted the moment she broke multiple fingers in a sliding door. During a new episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, July 18, the 43-year-old reality star described the harrowing incident as “more painful than childbirth.”

“My big sliding door in my bathroom that opens up. I was shutting it, and there’s no latch,” Kim explained. “You have to pull the inside of the mechanics out. Saint ran in with chips, and I’m like, ‘It’s 8:30 at night, no chips!'”

Kim shares her kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, with her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

After the door “went boom” on her fingers, Kim “fell to the ground” upon looking at her hand.

“I just grabbed the table and got on my knees because I just saw all this blood,” the Skims founder added. “The pain is horrible. You can’t describe the pain, but your whole body goes in shock. It was more painful than childbirth.”

After speaking with a plastic surgeon, Kim revealed that the doctor said there was a “possibility that [her] nail will never grow back.”

Nevertheless, she didn’t let the painful injury bring her down. Although the “tip broke off” of her finger, Kim added, “I have s**t to do. This isn’t going to slow me down.”

Kim wasn’t the only one with a health update during the latest episode of The Kardashians. Her mother, Kris Jenner, revisited her health issue but revealed that the tumor doctors had found on her ovary was benign.

Previously, viewers learned from Kris, 68, that she had to undergo a hysterectomy. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared the news with her children in an episode that aired earlier this month. Fortunately, Kris doesn’t have cancer, but the medical discovery was frightening at the time.

“Dr A said I’ve gotta have my ovaries taken out, and I’m emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys,” Kris tearfully explained to her daughters. “That’s where all my kids were conceived and that’s where they were grown, in my tummy. So, this is a very sacred place to me.”