Kate Hudson Jokes Ex-Boyfriend Nick Jonas Is an ‘Old Man in a Young Man’s Body’

Image Credit: Getty Images for Netflix

Remember when Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas briefly dated? Not many can recall, but the 45-year-old actress looked back on their brief relationship during a new interview on Watch What Happens Live, which aired on Wednesday, July 17.

While playing “Plead the Fifth” with host Andy Cohen, Kate was asked about her and Nick’s past fling, which began in 2015 and appeared to fizzle out by 2016.

“Looking back on it now, how would you characterize that relationship?” Andy asked Kate, and she replied with a giggle, “A moment? A moment. Lovely, fun, kind… he’s like an old man in a young man’s body, and we love him.”

Nick, 31, and Kate were first spotted in public together at Disney World in the fall of 2015, but neither of them ever addressed the dating rumors. However, the “Jealous” hitmaker praised the “incredible” Bride Wars star during a 2016 interview with Complex.

“Kate’s incredible,” Nick gushed at the time. “We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful.”

During his interview with the outlet, the Disney Channel alum added that he had “so much admiration and respect” for the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress.

Throughout 2015 and 2016, the former pair were spotted spending time together on different occasions. The last time they were seen together was at the 2016 Met Gala.

Both of them eventually moved on with their current partners. Nick has been married to his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, since 2018, and the spouses are parents to their daughter, Malti. Kate, for her part, is engaged to her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. They started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2021. They share daughter Rani Rose together.

Elsewhere in Kate’s recent WWHL appearance, the actress revealed that she and her former co-star Matthew McConaughey are “totally open” to doing a sequel film to How to Lost a Guy in 10 Days.

“All that matters would be the script and if Matthew and I were into the script,” Kate pointed out. “I think we’re both totally open, it has just never happened.”