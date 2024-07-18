Julia Fox Back to Brunette Hair in Fresh-Faced Mirror Selfie

Julia Fox looks almost unrecognizable as she dyes her hair brunette, switching from her previous platinum blonde.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 18, 2024 7:00PM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Julia Fox attends Ladyland 2024 at Under The K Bridge on June 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Image Credit: Getty Images

Julia Fox just debuted another hair look and this one might be her wildest yet.

The actress, 34, recently ditched her platinum blond locks and went back to brunette, posting a photo of her makeover to Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

In the mirror selfie, Fox showed off her newly dyed, dark brown hair, which was cut into layers and styled in soft waves. The Uncut Gems star chose a more comfortable look this time, ditching her usual flamboyant or revealing outfits in favor of an oversized graphic sweatshirt. Although she appeared fresh-faced, her hands were covered in multiple bandages, visible as she held her phone.

In her three most recent social media posts, Julia is seen rocking a series of more inventive looks, each hairstyle different from the next.

She’s honestly just giving range. 

Fox is known for her other-worldly looks, having debuted bleached brows and silver hair earlier this year.

And the brunette look is likely to turn the most heads for those familiar with Fox. She initially gave no explanation for the change, with the only detail being her tagging Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Instyle Magazine featured the photo on their Instagram with the caption, “looks like @juliafox got a new brunette hairdo and considering she’s in Canada and not home in NYC, we presume she’s… at work? 💇🏻‍♀️”

Quick with an explanation for the ‘normie’ look, Julia replied to the post with, “I’m working lol.”

It is unclear what project she is currently working on demanding the hair change but she has been working on Jordan Peele’s latest project, Him, starring Marlon Wayans.

She recently mentioned that she quit a project with a “major A-list icon” over a “white man” director’s alleged racism during a conversation about diversity.

“OK, so the craziest thing just happened to me … I’ve been attached to a project for five years. I’ve given creative contributions to it, emotional contributions to it, it was like my baby,” she began in a recent video posted to TikTok.

“I even brought on a major, major A-list icon to play alongside me, and everything was going great until this white man director came in.”

Fox refused to name the person she spoke about because she didn’t want “to blow this whole thing” up for other people who are attached to the project.

Hopefully, what she’s working on now and who she’s working with aligns with her values, as she’s clearly someone who offers a lot to her craft and is willing to make sacrifices for her career, including her eccentric hair freedom.

ad