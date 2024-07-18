Julia Fox Back to Brunette Hair in Fresh-Faced Mirror Selfie

Image Credit: Getty Images

Julia Fox just debuted another hair look and this one might be her wildest yet.

The actress, 34, recently ditched her platinum blond locks and went back to brunette, posting a photo of her makeover to Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

In the mirror selfie, Fox showed off her newly dyed, dark brown hair, which was cut into layers and styled in soft waves. The Uncut Gems star chose a more comfortable look this time, ditching her usual flamboyant or revealing outfits in favor of an oversized graphic sweatshirt. Although she appeared fresh-faced, her hands were covered in multiple bandages, visible as she held her phone.

In her three most recent social media posts, Julia is seen rocking a series of more inventive looks, each hairstyle different from the next.

She’s honestly just giving range.

Fox is known for her other-worldly looks, having debuted bleached brows and silver hair earlier this year.

And the brunette look is likely to turn the most heads for those familiar with Fox. She initially gave no explanation for the change, with the only detail being her tagging Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Instyle Magazine featured the photo on their Instagram with the caption, “looks like @juliafox got a new brunette hairdo and considering she’s in Canada and not home in NYC, we presume she’s… at work? 💇🏻‍♀️”

Quick with an explanation for the ‘normie’ look, Julia replied to the post with, “I’m working lol.”

It is unclear what project she is currently working on demanding the hair change but she has been working on Jordan Peele’s latest project, Him, starring Marlon Wayans.