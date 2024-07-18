Colin Jost Makes Rare Comments About Scarlett Johansson’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Rose

Although the Black Widow star tends to be more private about her personal life, especially in consideration of her daughter, Johansson has often publicly gushed about her husband, with him always reciprocating.

Scarlett admitted that one of the reasons she found him attractive was that, unlike some of her past relationships, he wasn’t intimidated by her great success, and they aren’t competitive with each other.

Jost described how surprised he was at “how much normal stuff she does” as one of the top-grossing actresses of all time.

“She goes to the supermarket. She’s just very good at wearing a hat and she keeps moving. She is able to stay a little under the radar, but she’s able to do all these everyday things and enjoy them, too.”

The Her actor mentioned her love for her spouse’s “joyful” sense of humor, in contrast to “her dry, wicked sense of humor.”

“We love to laugh,” she said. “That, to me, it’s so important. It’s a really attractive quality when someone is funny.”

Johansson keeps both of her children’s faces off social media, but she and Jost have shared a little about their budding personalities in interviews.

In April, Jost called Cosmo “smart” and “fun” on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. And in a 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Johansson spoke about Rose, telling the host, “She’s a very sweet girl. She’s very, very, very girly. Like painfully girly.”