Ben Affleck ‘Depressed’ Over Jennifer Lopez Relationship Issues, Marriage Was ‘Drama All the Time’: Report

In a somewhat recent report about the marital issues for Bennifer, an insider claims that there was a ton of drama between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. A source close to the situation said that the Academy Award winner, 51, was pretty upset that things had gone south with J.Lo, 54, in a June report from OK! Magazine. Another source told the outlet that their lives were just too different.

The source admitted that the Good Will Hunting actor had high hopes for the relationship with J.Lo. “Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman,” they told the outlet. “It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do.”

Another insider opened up about what some of the issues may have been, including the large squad that J.Lo keeps close. “Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers,” they explained. “She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to.”

Amid the drama, the second source said that J.Lo was “keeping her head up” through it all. “She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain,” they said.

In the time since that report came out, there’s still plenty of interest in what’s going on with Bennifer. The pair recently marked the second anniversary of their impromptu Las Vegas wedding on Tuesday, July 16. Despite being their anniversary, the couple actually spent the occasion apart with Ben in Los Angeles and J.Lo in the Hamptons. Even though they may not have been together during the anniversary, some fans found that looking closely at pictures of the “Let’s Get Loud” singer out for a bike ride showed that she was indeed wearing her wedding ring from Ben.