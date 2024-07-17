Sarah Huckabee Sanders Takes A Swipe at Jill Biden In RNC Speech

Image Credit: Getty Images

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, recounting her time working with former President Donald Trump, 78.

In her speech, she decided to invoke First Lady Jill Biden, 73, as well as President Joe Biden, 81, as a target to a joke.

“When I was President Trump’s White House press secretary, the best job, I got the chance to take my 4-year-old son Huck to Bring Your Kid to Work Day, much like Jill now drags Joe to Bring Your Husband to Work Day,’” Sanders, 41, told the crowd.

Reflecting on last weekend’s alleged assassination attempt on Trump, Sanders said her one-time boss “holds the future in his hands.”

In a speech that echoed her appearances earlier Tuesday at a National Federation of Republican Women luncheon and Moms for Liberty town hall, Sanders quipped that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris cannot explain what it means to be a woman.

“The Left loves to talk about the war on women, but the only war that I see being waged is from the far Left against the conservative, strong women in this country,” Sanders told the luncheon. “And when they learn that you are a Trump-supporting Republican woman, they’ll attack you even more relentlessly.”

“Believe me, because I’ve been on the receiving end of those attacks as governor and as President Trump’s press secretary,” she said. “But like all of you, I know how to tough it out.”

Sanders wasn’t the only one at the convention addressing what it means for a woman and a mother to support Trump. Model Amber Rose, 40, made a surprising appearance at the RNC, talking about her transition from once calling Donald Trump an “idiot” to now viewing him as a leader for all Americans.

The TV personality said, “[If] you want to feel protected in your neighborhood with your children, and you’re American and you’re here and you’re born here, Donald Trump is for you. He doesn’t care if you’re Black, White, or gay. He does not care[…] He’s for the American people, period. He’s for your children. He’s for women. He’s for all of us.”