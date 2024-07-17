Ryan Seacrest Was ‘Spinning With Excitement’ During His First Day at ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest completed his first day at Wheel of Fortune! While celebrating his new gig as the game show’s host, the 49-year-old took to Instagram to share a video from the set.

“A glimpse of my first day at @wheeloffortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement!” Ryan captioned his Instagram post on Tuesday, July 16.

One year ago, Ryan was announced to be taking former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak‘s place. Pat, 77, served as the host for four decades from 1981 to 2024 and chose to retire from the job. Last month, Pat closed his final show with a humble speech.

“Well, the time has come to say ‘goodbye,’” Pat began. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun.”

The long-time game show personality continued by pointing out that his time hosting had, “No social issues. No politics. Nothing embarrassing, I hope.” Pat also described Wheel of Fortune as “more than” just a game show, adding that it became “a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations.”

Ryan, for his part, shared an Instagram message for Pat following his last day on the air. The post featured a group shot of him, Pat and Vanna White.

“Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune!” the American Idol host wrote. “Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades. Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!”