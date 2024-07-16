Tana Mongeau Makes Allegations of Cody Ko ‘Hooking Up’ With Her When She Was 17

Image Credit: Getty Images for CLD PR / White

The internet world is spiraling after allegations were made by social media personality Tana Mongeau about Youtuber Cody Ko.

The 33-year-old comedic influencer began his content creation career on Vine and transitioned his way into Youtube where he now has more than 6.14 million subscribers. Per his Youtube bio, his content consists of being “an actor/comedian/YouTuber/podcaster/SoundCloud rapper/internet badboy based in Venice, CA. He speaks in several podcasts and makes comedy videos on YouTube, some of his most popular videos being his commentary on funny things he finds on Instagram.”

The 26-year-old internet personality gained popularity on Youtube for her “storytime” videos and also for being in a controversial relationship with now-boxer Jake Paul.

Tana made allegations on her podcast “Cancelled,” stating that the two linked while she was under age. “I hooked up with Cody Ko when I was 17 and he was 25. Yeah, it happened. At 25 now… I would never do anything like that so I’m like, ‘What the fuck was wrong with you?’. But I don’t associate it or hold it with trauma…I understand where now as a grown adult that you can say: ‘You were taken advantage of’,” she confessed.

This news did not come as a surprise to many due to her reputation. She recalled during a podcast episode “Just Trish” with Trisha Paytas, “The thing that was actually really heartbreaking to me and kind of crazy to me is, after it started going viral, seeing so many people not believing me and being like, ‘It’s Tana, so who cares?’…We don’t need to lie about fucked up shit about other people to, like, keep people entertained.”

Despite Tana speaking up, Cody has not made any comment about the subject. He has recenly collaborated a lot with Brittany Broski, who spoke out about the matter in a post made via Instagram stories. “I’m crushed to learn about the Cody allegations. If it’s proven to be true then that’s extremely upsetting as a collaborator and longtime fan. I find all of this disturbing, inappropriate and just flat out disappointing,” the 27-year-old noted.

Fans were taken back by her choice of words– “If it’s proven to be true.” Her crowd appeared to be disappointed as some comments on her most recent post on Instagram include, “as a long time broski nation member, ‘if the allegations are proven to be true’ is so disappointing.”

“Think Tana could use an apology,” another user added.