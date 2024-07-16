Shannen Doherty Ended Divorce Battle With Ex Kurt Iswarienko One Day Before Death

Shannen Doherty reportedly filed to end her divorce battle from her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko just a day before her death on Saturday, July 13. Documents were reviewed by E! News, and they stated that the two of them had reached an agreement just over a year after they initially filed for divorce. They settled on their domestic and partnership rights, per the outlet.

The outlet noted that it was an “uncontested” filing and that “parties had entered into written agreement” prior to Shannen’s death at 53. The documents terminated Shannen’s support from her ex, and she waived rights for spousal support from the photographer.

Before her passing, Shannen had expressed concerns that her ex-husband was waiting for her death to avoid paying spousal support in a June filing. “It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me,” she wrote, according to the outlet. “While he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years.”

She had also accused him of spending large amounts of money on other expenses while not paying spousal support, but Kurt’s lawyers denied the allegations.

Kurt was Shannen’s third husband. She was first married to Ashley Hamilton for less than a year from October 1993 until April 1994. In 2002, she wed poker player Rick Salomon, but their marriage was annulled nine months later. She tied the knot with Kurt in 2011, and they were together throughout her initial battle with cancer, and they were still together when it returned in 2020. She filed for divorce in April 2023 after 12 years of marriage.

Shannen died on Saturday following her cancer battle. Her passing was announced by her publicist in a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” they said.