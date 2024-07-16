Jack Black Cancels Tenacious D Tour After Bandmate Jokes About Trump Assassination Attempt, Kyle Gass Apologizes

Update (July 16, 2024, 1:58 p.m. ET): Kyle Gass has apologized for the joke on social media. He said that it was “highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. Read his full statement below:

Original: Jack Black announced that he was canceling the rest of Tenacious D’s tour after his bandmate Kyle Gass made a joke about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. While the comedy duo were performing in Sydney, Australia, Kyle made light of the incident during the band’s set on Sunday, July 14. Jack, 54, announced that “creative plans are on hold.”

During their Sydney concert, it also marked Kyle’s 64th birthday. While a cake was brought out on stage, Jack encouraged his bandmate to “make a wish.” The guitarist responded by making a joke about the shooting. “Don’t miss Trump next time,” he said. It did not seem to be something that had been rehearsed.

I used to love @tenaciousd and thought Jack Black was funny. None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again. Ever. Sickening. Not funny and done in a foreign country is even worse. If you think it’s OK, unfollow and block me. pic.twitter.com/2KG2uzUKEY — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) July 15, 2024

Jack released his statement, canceling the tour, on Instagram two days later. “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” he wrote. “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Kage received much backlash for the comment on social media. Conservative Australian Senator Ralph Babet released a statement calling for the band to be deported. “To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape or form,” he said.

While most of the jokes usually avoid political content, The D have touched on politics a bit in their music (see: “The Government Totally Sucks“), and they are scheduled to perform a series of concerts in the fall, encouraging fans to go out to vote. All proceeds are set to benefit Rock the Vote. It’s unclear if the shows will go on as planned.

Jables participated in a fundraising event to endorse President Joe Biden back in June. He sported American flag overalls and gave a rousing speech in support of him. “When Democracy is at stake, Jack Black answers the call,” he said.