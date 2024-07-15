Richard Simmons Dead: Fitness Icon Dies at 76

Richard Simmons has died. The fitness icon’s death was revealed by the Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday, July 13. For many, Richard is synonymous with fitness and personal health. He rose to fame with a popular line of workout videos. Besides his tapes, he also opened gyms and made many appearances on TV and in other media.

Richard’s housekeeper reportedly made the 911 call after he was found dead in his bead on Saturday, according to ABC News. No foul play is suspected, and it is believed that he died of natural causes. He was 76 years old, and he had just celebrated his birthday on Friday.

Born Milton Teagle Simmons in New Orleans in 1948, Richard became overweight as a child, as he also developed an interest in show business. He moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s, and he became interested in fitness while working at a restaurant. He noticed that many gyms only focused on patrons who were already in shape, and he opened his own gym, eventually known as “Slimmons,” where he encouraged members of all levels to join.

Richard became a household name shortly after being featured on the documentary series Real People. The appearance led to roles and guest appearances on different shows. Over the years, he also made numerous appearances as himself and was a frequent guest on talk shows. In the 80s, he began to release a popular series of exercise videos called Sweatin’ to the Oldies. He also starred in his own Emmy-winning television show from 1980 to 1984. Richard was widely popular for his energized personality, and his eye-catching fitness outfits. His charisma was a key part of making his workout clips a success.

The fitness guru was very private about his personal life. Over the years, many fans had speculated on his sexuality, but he never discussed his sexual orientation. Richard later retreated from public life after 2014. His lack of public appearances later led to some speculation and conspiracy theories about where he had been, but he occasionally made statements to ensure fans that he was fine and simply wanted to live privately.

Earlier in 2024, Richard made a rare public comment to speak out against a biopic being made about his life, starring Pauly Shore. “You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read,” he said on social media. “I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support.”