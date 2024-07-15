Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Support For Brother Kordell’s ‘Love Island’ Journey

Image Credit: Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. has finally shared his support for his brother Kordell Beckham after being brought into the conversation in an episode of Love Island USA.

The 31-year-old Miami Dolphins wide receiver took to social media to cheer on his younger brother, 22, who is currently a contestant on the reality show, via a series of Instagram Stories posted Friday, July 12.

One Story featured an image of Kordell, 22, receiving a kiss on the cheek from fellow contestant Serena Page, 24, with Odell urging his followers with the message: “Yalllll go vote🤗🫡🫡”

In a recent Love Island USA episode, fans were asked to vote for their favorite couple in the villa. So, the supportive older brother even added a link in his bio, encouraging fans to vote for Kordell and Serena’s budding romance. Kordell is one of the top contenders to win season 6 of the reality show, and with OBJ’s 18 million followers on Instagram and the previous drama that made fans curious about Kordell’s brother’s opinions on the show, fans are sure to oblige.

Kordell’s Journey in the show has been pretty smooth. He paired with Page at the beginning of the season. He hit a major setback when Page decided to pair with Daia McGhee. After Casa Amor’s return, Page and Kordell picked up from where they left off, resulting in the end of Daia’s journey on the show.

During the July 8 episode of the popular Peacock show, the cast was confronted with social media comments from viewers at home, and one comment accused Daia directly of fawning over the football star on social media before linking with Kordell.

“I can’t stand Daia, especially after seeing those tweets about how she was all in Odell Beckham Jr.’s comments,” a post by cast member Leah Kateb stated. “She came to the villa with a plan and Kordell’s dumb a— fell for it, throwing all the morals he claimed he was going to have before entering casa.”

Daia vehemently denied the user’s comments. “Are you **king serious? I’ve never done that in my f**king life,” she said before tearing up. “I was never. I swear to God. I’ll literally cry. That’s so f**ked up. That’s a f**king lie. That’s actually f**king trash.”

Then in a confessional interview, Daia stated she developed a genuine connection with Kordell and didn’t care who his family was. “I really like Kordell,” she explained. “I came here with genuine intentions for him and it was never based on anything about his brother. I just think that’s crazy.”

But it seems Daia is no longer a topic, as OBJ seems to be on the same page as Kordell and Serena to win as a couple this season 6.