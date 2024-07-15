King Charles Reportedly Sends Personal Letter to Donald Trump After Shooting

The contents of the private letter have not been revealed.

July 15, 2024 4:34PM EDT
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: US President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump host a dinner at Winfield House for Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during their state visit on June 04, 2019 in London, England. President Trump's three-day state visit began with lunch with the Queen, followed by a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, whilst today he attended business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Duke of York, before traveling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Image Credit: Getty Images

King Charles III privately wrote to former President Donald Trump following an alleged assassination attempt, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The letter was delivered on Sunday, July 14, via the U.K. embassy in Washington, but the palace declined to provide details about its contents. According to the BBC, the sentiments expressed are consistent with those communicated by Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the weekend.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, 61, on Saturday, expressed he was “appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally” and wished Trump and those injured a speedy recovery.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” Starmer wrote in a post on X.

The former president, 78, was left with a bloodied ear after “multiple shots” were fired in his direction at a rally in Pennsylvania. He confirmed on his Truth Social media platform that a bullet had “pierced” his ear before he was dragged to the ground by Secret Service agents.

One person at the rally, former fire chief Corey Comperatore, was killed, and two other spectators were critically injured, authorities said.

The gunman, 20-year-old nursing home employee and registered Republican Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by the Secret Service.

Mr. Trump, who raised his fist to the crowd while bleeding after the shooting, told the New York Post he was “supposed to be dead” and described the assassination attempt as a “surreal experience”.

He also told The Washington Examiner that if he had not turned his head away from the crowd to look at a screen showing data he was using in his speech, “We would not be talking today”.

He is due to speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he is set to be formally confirmed as the party’s candidate for November’s presidential election.

The king, 75, is expected to maintain strict political neutrality, which is likely why the contents of the private letter have not been divulged. However, Charles and Donald have crossed paths on several occasions and are said to have developed a “good working relationship” following Trump’s state visit to the UK in June 2019.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales as he arrives for tea at Clarence House on June 3, 2019 in London, England. President Trump's three-day state visit will include lunch with the Queen, and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, as well as business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Duke of York, before travelling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales as he arrives for tea at Clarence House on June 3, 2019 in London, England. President Trump’s three-day state visit will include lunch with the Queen, and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, as well as business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Duke of York, before travelling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Trump first met the King and Queen, then the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, during a royal tour of the U.S. in 2005.

Since then, Trump and his wife, Melania, have dined with the royal couple at the US ambassador’s residence, Winfield House, in London. They also met for tea at Clarence House on at least two separate occasions.

