Kim & Khloe Kardashian Cover Themselves in Diamonds for Billionaire’s Wedding in India: Photo

Though Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are the stars of the grand Indian wedding, the Kardashian sisters might have stolen the show with their looks.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian went full glam in their saree on day two of the eventful weekend. The 43-year-old SKIMS founder opted for a champagne-colored dress that was bedazzled with jewels. She adorned herself with a big choker, long earrings, maang tikka, and jewels that hung from her ear and attached to her nostril. Meanwhile the 40-year-old wore a Barbie pink two-piece set that was topped off with a dupatta, a choker, earrings, and a maang tikka.

These sisters have been sharing their India take over on Instagram by sharing snaps of their glamorous gowns. In the most recent post made by the mom-of-four, she showed off her most recent look in a long sleeved white and champagne colored dress that was accompanied with a dupatta. She captioned her post, “Diamonds and Pearls for the Ambani wedding.” Khloe wore a similar white gold dress like this and accessorized herself with big jewelry that made her California tan pop.

Despite having a stunning wardrobe, Kimberly was recently criticized for choosing to wear red during two occasions. In India, the color red is usually worn by a bride since it’s a passionate color — just like how white is the common and traditional color in the U.S. “I am wearing all Lorraine Schawartz emeralds, we have a ring, we have earrings, this headpiece… It’s all about emeralds at an Indian wedding,” she said during an interview shared online by Julia Hackman Chafé.

“I’m Mexican & even I know your NOT supposed to wear Red to an Indian wedding [sic],” a user commented.

Another online user said, “Not supposed to wear red to a wedding in India. That’s saved for the bride.

Besides these two Hollywood “It” girls, many other celebrities were in attendance such as Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Justin Bieber, and several other stars from Bollywood. The four-day wedding celebration brought together many to witness the love of India’s richest man’s son and his new wife.