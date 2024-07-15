Katy Perry Claims New Song ‘Women’s World’ is ‘Satire’ After Getting Panned

Image Credit: Getty Images

Katy Perry has opened up about her new single “Woman’s World” which encourages female empowerment after receiving criticism for working with men including Dr. Luke – who was in a legal battle with Kesha.

The 39-year-old sings, “ It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be livin’ in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh) / It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be livin’ in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh; you better)/ You better celebrate (Celebrate)/ ‘Cause, baby, we ain’t goin’ away (Oh)/ It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be livin’ in it (Uh-huh).” The music video that dropped on Friday, July 12, demonstrates a world of women where the”Fireworks” singer channels her inner Rosie the Riveter and goes on to wake up in a destructive world where viewers come across internet personality Trisha Paytas, who makes a cameo.

Girl power is a big message within the song, but many users online did not like the process behind creating it. An online user commented on Katy’s X post, “It was co-written by six people, four of whom are men. It’s produced by three men, one of whom is Dr Luke, who was accused of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse by Kesha. The video is also directed by a man. LOL.”

This of course led the California girl to share how the concept was just “satire.” Despite all the comments being made, she disclosed via an Instagram video while on set, “We’re being a bit sarcastic with it… It’s very slapstick, very on the nose. And with this set, it’s like we, ooh, we’re not about the male gaze, but we really are the male gaze. And we’re really overplaying it, which is like a reset for me, and a reset for my idea of the feminine divine.”

Fans were discouraged by the artist, because they felt she wanted to make a song about how strong women are without having a female crew help in the making of the music video. One user commented,“A woman’s empowerment song produced by Dr. Luke?.”

The 50-year-old producer was not seen as a good representation in bringing this song to life due to his legal dispute with Kesha after being accused by the “Tiktok” singer of drugging and raping her.