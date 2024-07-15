Jennifer Lopez & Stepdaughter Violet Affleck Spotted in the Hamptons While Ben Remains in L.A.

Jennifer Lopez and her stepdaughter, Violet Affleck, took a trip to the Hamptons over the weekend while Ben Affleck remained in Los Angeles. On Sunday, July 14, the 54-year-old multi-hyphenate was seen spending time with Ben’s 18-year-old kid as they walked into a restaurant in Southampton, New York, according to photos published by Page Six.

For the outing, the “On the Floor” artist wore a black jumpsuit, and Violet donned a bright tee, a scarlet shawl and multi-print pants.

In addition to Violet, Ben shares kids Seraphina and Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. For her part, J. Lo shares her twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

As for, Ben, 51, he was photographed cruising through L.A. that weekend on his motorcycle, according to the outlet. Last week, Ben and Jennifer listed their Beverly Hills home on the market for $68 million amid ongoing divorce rumors.

Since April, the spouses — who have been married since July 2022 — have been rumored to be headed toward a divorce, as multiple outlets reported that they were having trouble in paradise. Though neither of the Gigli co-stars have directly addressed the speculation, Jennifer abruptly canceled her 2024 tour at the end of May, which Live Nation cited was due to J.Lo “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

In her own statement, Jennifer insisted that she would never have made this decision if she “didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” the Selena star wrote via her newsletter, OnTheJLo. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

The following month, Ben’s episode of Hart to Heart was released, in which he described his wife’s fame as “f**king bananas.”

“[To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘AAAHHHH! J-LO!,’ It’s amazing, you know what I mean?” the Air actor gushed in June, before recalling an incident when they were mobbed by fans in Times Square. “We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘F**k it, baby, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.’ She was like, ‘Alright,’ she didn’t say s**t. [I] get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s**t was, like, f**king bananas.'”