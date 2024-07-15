Jane Fonda Pens Emotional Tribute to Former Collaborator Richard Simmons: ‘I Hope He Felt the Love’

Following the news of the fitness guru's death, the 'Grace and Frankie' actress wrote a beautiful message to Richard Simmons, sharing a sweet story about him.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 15, 2024 11:53AM EDT
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Jane Fonda attends the 2024 Hollywood Climate Summit at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on June 28, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Richard Simmons Exercise guru Richard Simmons poses with a stuffed pink pig named Lucy in Los Angeles
Richard Simmons 5/23/95 V S D a Video Software Convention Dallas Texas Credit All UsesRichard Simmons - 2000
Richard Simmons leads a group of Capitol Hill staffers and tourists in an exercise routine.Exercise Guru, Richard Simmons promoting programmes to fight obesity, Washington DC, America - 24 Jul 2008American fitness guru Richard Simmons brought his own brand of fitness to Washington after testifying before the House Education Committee on childhood obesity. The 60-year-old would like to see the government doing more to tackle the issue of childhood obesity and is also pushing for increased school exercise programs. "Our children today will not live as long as their parents. What have we done? What have we done to the kids of the United States of America! This is wrong! And I will dedicate the rest of my life!" he said; adding that not everyone can be an athlete but everyone can be fit, he said schools need to hire certified fitness instructors. While giving his testimony Simmons, who hinted that he may even run for office, was dressed in a smart black suit. However, he then quickly changed into a more familiar outfit of tiny striped shorts and red top to give an impromptu fitness session outside.
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jane Fonda honored Richard Simmons after his death in an emotional message on Instagram on Sunday, July 14. Both Jane, 86, and Richard were pivotal players in the home workout video revolution in the 80s. Following his passing at 76, Richard was memorialized as the actress spoke about how he always wanted everyone around him to be happy.

Jane shared a throwback photo of herself and Richard. They were seemingly backstage at an event, and she put her arm around the fitness guru. She was wearing a blue-ish, gray long-sleeve top. Richard rocked one of his signature, colorful tanktops. They both had huge smiles on as they posed for the sweet photo.

Jane spoke highly about Richard’s kindness, and she recalled a time that he surprised her at one of her workout events. “Richard Simmons always wanted people to feel good and be happy. He would go out of his way to make people happy. I often wondered if maybe nobody had made him happy when he was a little boy,” she wrote. “He was generous. He gave of himself, of his time, to make people happy. He once popped out of a huge cake at the launch of some Jane Fonda WORKOUT event. That was generous.”

Besides the cake, Jane also recalled another time that Richard surprised her in a store, when he found out that she was holding an event there. At the end, she also recalled the last time she met Richard. The fitness icon was very private about his personal life, despite many years of speculation about his sexuality, and the Academy Award-winner seemed to confirm that he was a member of the LGBTQ+ community. “I saw him last when I took him and a boyfriend of his to lunch at the Polo Lounge. The relationship was new and he was proud. I never saw or heard from him again and, like many thousands of others, I’ve mourned his absence from my life,” she said.

At the end of the post, Jane said she hoped that Richard knew how much people cared for him. “I hope he felt the love so many were sending him these last years. I hope it made him happy. I read he died peacefully in his sleep in his very white home. Rest in Peace, Dear Richard,” she said.

