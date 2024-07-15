Camila Cabello & Ex Shawn Mendes Seen Together at Copa America After Their Second Breakup

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes fueled reconciliation rumors over the weekend after being spotted at the Copa América final on Sunday, July 14. According to a new social media video, the 27-year-old “Havana” artist and the 25-year-old “Stitches” singer were seen sitting next to each other at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, watching the game between Argentina and Colombia.

The former couple amicably chatted throughout the game, as seen in the fan-captured clip circulating online.

Camila and Shawn have been friends and collaborators for years. In 2017, they worked together on their first single, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” The two dated from July 2019 to November 2021, when they announced their split in a joint statement via their respective Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Camila and Shawn’s statement read at the time. The duo added in their note that they “started [their] relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

In mid-2023, the “Señorita” hitmakers briefly rekindled their romance after they were spotted getting close at Coachella. However, the reunion didn’t last, and they split that June. Nearly one year later, Camila appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in March and opened up about her second split from Shawn.

“Luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right, and we really don’t need to try so hard to make it work,’” Camila explained to podcast host Alex Cooper, before adding, “‘It’s all good. This is not feeling good. Let’s be friends. I love you, it’s all good let’s move on, you go do your thing … become the person that you’re becoming, and I’ll root for you.'”

The “Crying in the Club” artist then pointed out that she “will always care about [Shawn] and love him.”

“He’s such a good person,” she added. “And I’m lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person.”