Argentina Beats Colombia, Wins Record 16th Copa América Title

Before the match could even begin, there was absolute mayhem outside the venue, spilling into the Copa América Finals. The chaotic start forced a delay from 8 p.m. ET to 9:22 p.m. due to crowd control issues outside the stadium.

Hard Rock Stadium released a statement after the game, saying that the venue, which will be used for the 2026 World Cup, “takes pride in hosting world-class events year-round in a safe and successful manner.”

“We understand there are disappointed ticket holders who were not able to enter the stadium after the perimeter was closed,” the statement said, “and we will work in partnership with CONMEBOL to address those individual concerns. Ultimately, there is nothing more important than the health and safety of all guests and staff, and that will always remain our priority.”

But once the game began, the match was all that mattered. Lionel Messi eventually suffered a leg injury that forced him to watch much of the second half from the bench.

“Leo is the greatest player in history,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said through an interpreter. “He never wants to leave the pitch. He has a swollen ankle and wants to keep playing. I prefer those players. He wants to play not because he is egotistical or selfish. He wants to keep playing because he doesn’t want to leave his teammates. … He was born to be on the pitch.”

Messi is in tears as he is subbed off due to injury 💔 pic.twitter.com/t0l3OLLuWf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2024

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner covered his face with his hands as he sat on the bench and sobbed.

Still, Argentina won its second straight Copa América championship, beating Colombia 1-0 Sunday night with Lautaro Martínez’s 112th-minute goal. Lautaro Martínez was the club’s leading scorer this Copa América.

“We thought Lautaro would find a chance and blast it toward the net,” Argentine national coach Lionel Scaloni said of Martinez, a late substitute who scored five goals for the club during Copa America.

With the win, you couldn’t notice Messi’s pain as he celebrated the emotional and dramatic final win his team.

This was for Angel Di Maria, the big-game goal scorer playing in his final match with Argentina. He took the captainband from Messi until his exit, where he hugged Messi on the bench to cap his international career.

Leo Messi has carried Argentina for so much of his international career. When he got hurt, they returned the favor 🤝 pic.twitter.com/BOQsT3MldX — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 15, 2024

Argentina won Copa América 2021. They won the Qatar World Cup in 2022. And this Copa America title, the 16th all-time to lead all other countries, is the third major international crown they earned in a three-year span.

Colombia was unable to extend its 28-game unbeaten streak. They’ve lost their last two matches against Argentina.

“Today we played the best team in the world that’s marking an era. I think we measured up. Even if we’re sad, I want to congratulate our players,” Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said.