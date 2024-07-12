Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her Reaction to Husband Colin Jost’s ‘SNL’ Joke About Her Body

Image Credit: Getty Images

If you have seen SNL you know that Colin Jost and Michael Che always take their annual joke swap on the season finale to the extreme– especially with jokes about the 42-year-old comedian’s wife Scarlett Johansson.

Season 49’s final episode aired in May 2024, and the duo jabbed at each other with offensive jokes during a segment of “Weekend Update”. They usually write each other jokes, and the 41-year-old wrote Colin a joke about the 39-year-old actress’ body.

“Oh god…Chat GPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson’s AI character in Her which I’ve never bothered to watch because without that body what’s the point of listening,” Colin read out loud as he chuckled.

The duo – that tied the knot back in 2020 and welcomed a child, Cosmo in 2021, always mentally prepare themselves for this SNL segment each year. The Black Widow actress revealed during an interview with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show, “That’s like a tame version if you guys have ever seen the joke swap… I black out for that period of the night, I actually don’t remember it. As soon as the picture came up I was like AHHH.”

“It is brutal. It is brutal. I feel like every year it gets worse…It’s just terrible. It’s painful” she continued. “They do it at Christimas too, it’s like a little gift to each other.”

The Marvel superhero shared in a recent interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her husband made a cameo in her recent film Fly Me to the Moon, “I think he had to do it ’cause it’s, like, in our prenuptial agreement… If I ask him to do something, he has to be there to support me. He has to be in every one of my films.”

She continued to tell Jimmy, “I run lines with him…Which is great … you’d think that would be very convenient because you have a partner there to help you out…. he really commits to the line reading. It’s not always the performance I want it to be. I’m just like, ‘Say the lines!’… I’m like, ‘I can’t focus. Forget it. I’ll just learn them myself’.”