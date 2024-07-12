Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Addresses “Question of Paternity”: “100 Percent Ken’s Baby”

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, July 9. Since then, there has been significant curiosity about the identity of the father, especially as Blanchard is currently in the midst of a divorce from her ex, Ryan Anderson. She filed for divorce from Anderson in April and the proceedings are ongoing.

“It was mid March when I left Ryan. So, this is absolutely 100 percent Ken’s baby. There was never any question of paternity,” she said in a Good Morning America interview on Friday.

THIS MORNING: Gypsy Rose Blanchard talks to @GMA about her pregnancy and what her future looks like as a mother. pic.twitter.com/HbVELHBoIy — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 12, 2024

She echoed the same comments she had made on social media when asked by a user if she was positive the baby belonged to 31-year-old Ken Urker.

“Left Ryan March 23rd had a period April 17th, made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30, and conceived on May 4th positive test on May 24th. KEN IS THE FATHER,” she candidly told them.

As for how her ex might react to the news that she’s expecting a child with someone else, the 32-year-old reality star said she wishes him the best “emotionally.”

Blanchard married Anderson, 38, in July 2022 while she was incarcerated. Gypsy Rose and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in 2015 for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Dee Dee, at 48, was found dead from multiple stab wounds in June of that year.

The case of Clauddine “Dee Dee” and Gypsy Rose Blanchard is one of the most infamous examples of suspected Munchausen by Proxy, a psychological condition where a caregiver engages in attention-seeking behavior by making those under their care appear ill or actually ill.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement on July 5, 2016, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. After serving 85% of her sentence, Gypsy was granted parole in September 2023, with her release date set for December 28, 2023.

Gypsy reportedly began corresponding with Ken Urker, a pen pal, while in prison. They became engaged in 2018 but broke up in 2019.

She later married Ryan Scott Anderson in July 2022, also after meeting him as a pen pal. According to PEOPLE, Anderson was a 37-year-old teacher based in Lake Charles, Louisiana at the time of their marriage.

Blanchard mentioned that she and Urker had not “planned” to expand their family but are “both very excited” about their new chapter.

And we’re just as excited! Congratulations to the expecting couple!