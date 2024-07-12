Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry at the 2024 ESPY Awards

Image Credit: Getty Images for W+P

Meghan Markle brought her sparkle as she made a surprise appearance at the 2024 ESPYs Awards.

On Thursday night, the Suits actress and Duke of Sussex attended the star-studded event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, showcasing chic coordinating black-and-white outfits. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, looked radiant in an elegant white halter gown by Oscar de la Renta, paired with black strappy heels, while her husband wore a black suit with a skinny silk tie.

Prince Harry, 39, was honored at the annual event with the prestigious Pat Tillman Award for Service, named for NFL legend and U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman. Tillman was a safety for the Arizona Cardinals who enlisted in the U.S. Army after the 9/11 attacks. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004 in a friendly fire incident. His eponymous award is “given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes [his] legacy,” per ESPN.

Onstage, Harry acknowledged Tillman’s mother, saying her “advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal,” and one that he respects. “The bond between the mother and son is eternal, and transcends even the greatest losses.”

“I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games Foundation a reality,” he continued.

“This award belongs to them, not to me.”

If you only do one thing today, make sure you watch this profound speech.👏Wisdom, compassion, humility …this is who Prince Harry is & the reason he is loved the world over. Nobody can ever take that away from him.🥰#ESPYS #ESPYS24#GoodKingHarry pic.twitter.com/Oqlx6AG05k — British Tabloids are Dementors (@ZandiSussex) July 12, 2024

When the nominees were first announced, there was backlash from fans and Pat Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman, who felt the Duke was not a suitable recipient for the award due to his existing fame and connections. She voiced to the Daily Mail, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.”

“There are recipients that are far more fitting,” she continued. “There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

ESPN then responded, “ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world.”

“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”