Kim Kardashian Reveals She Tried the Jennifer Aniston Salmon Sperm Facial

Kim Kardashian is not one to shy away from inventive ways to maintain her appearance at a top-tier level. And I guess if you look as good as Jennifer Aniston at 54, the beauty tips sell themselves.

So, what are they putting on their faces? Or in?

On the July 11 episode of The Kardashians, the Skims and SKKN founder revealed to her mom, Kris Jenner, that while the family was shooting promos for the current season of the Hulu show, she tried yet another anti-aging treatment.

“I got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into my face,” the 43-year-old reality star shared.

And whilst Kim hasn’t divulged how much routine aesthetic help she gets, Aniston recently shared her “weekly peptide injections that purport to battle the effects of aging”.

“First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’” Aniston told WSJ, adding that she didn’t notice any major results and prefers weekly peptide treatments.

What seems to be the coveted part of the salmon sperm is polynucleotides. Little molecules, that when injected into the skin, not only deliver dewy, plump, smooth, hydrated skin but also provide the skin with the perfect conditions for it to rebuild itself, from the inside out. (There is still very little research on using salmon sperm in skincare, so it’s always recommended to speak to your own dermatologist or aesthetician at length before trying it out for yourself.)

Do you, for sure! But it sounds like most people would need a moment to process the lengths some go to reverse the effects of aging—like using fish sperm and injecting it, no less.

New York City-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, told PS last August after Aniston’s beauty routine made headlines, “Salmon [semen] has been shown to improve skin, hydration, plumpness, texture, and wrinkles. The effects on the skin are thought to be due to high DNA levels. DNA is composed of amino acids, which have long been used in skin care for their hydrating and cell-renewing benefits.”

Kardashian herself has tried vampire facials—which she has said she regrets—and once said she would “eat poop” if it kept her looking young.

“I was kind of joking, but now that I think about it, I would probably eat shit if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger.'”