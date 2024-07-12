Daisy Edgar-Jones Addresses Speculation Over Met Gala Photo With Paul Mescal

Daisy Edgar-Jones met up with co-star Paul Mescal and his now ex, Phoebe Bridgers, as documented at the Met Gala. 2022.

July 12, 2024 1:11PM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Normal people lean on their friends for support, which is exactly what the Twister actor wants to clarify.

In 2022, Daisy Edgar-Jones, 26, and Paul Mescal, 28, found themselves in the center of attention when a photo from Met Gala emerged, showing Mescal allegedly gazing at Edgar-Jones from a distance while standing with his then-girlfriend, singer Phoebe Bridgers, 29. This sparked speculation that Mescal secretly had feelings for his former co-star.

Calling the buzz surrounding the image “wild,” she set the record straight on what really went down that night.

“I was having kind of an out-of-body experience with the Met Gala,” Daisy explained in a video for WhoWhatWear published July 11. “So Paul had said like, ‘Come and meet me and we could do it together.’ Because we were such good friends and it [would be] cool to go together.”

The timing didn’t align, as Mescal arrived “quite late” to the event.

The actress recalled completing a Vogue interview while waiting for Mescal to arrive. So, according to Edgar-Jones, what fans saw in the picture was simply a friend recognizing another friend when Mescal arrived with Bridgers.

“Finally, Paul came with Phoebs and we were waiting and did the carpet together. And honestly, he’s my pal, so he was probably just being like, ‘There she is!’”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Daisy Edgar-Jones attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
In the interview, she admitted her concern over the picture wasn’t even the over-the-top theorizing that came from it but rather her chosen stance.

“It was still early days, so I didn’t know how to pose on a red carpet,” the Twisters actress continued. “So, what I think is most tragic about this is the deep leg cross that I kind of committed to in every photo.”

Although Daisy didn’t mind explaining the context of the photo to squash any lingering rumors, Paul has been vocal about feelings on the speculative nature of fans and the media.

“I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever — that will always be there,” Mescal told Vanity Fair at the time, noting he was “really mad and upset” about speculation. “The temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f–k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s not going on.’”

Mescal and Bridgers dated from 2020 until about February 2023, when rumors began to swirl that he and the Boygenius singer had split.

