Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Defends Her From Cannibalism Rumors: ‘Lowest Y’all Have Ever Gone’

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur

Frankie Grande has stepped up as a supportive brother after a comment was made about his sister Ariana being a cannibal.

This all came about when the 31-year-old singer was on Penn Badgley’s podcast “Podcrushed” and revealed how her younger self was really into serial killers. When asked by a fan which living or dead person she would have dinner with she brought up cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer.

“I was like, ‘Oh, you’re so cute. Mom and dad, is it okay if I give the real answer?’ And they were like ‘Sure, what’s the answer?’ and I was like, ‘I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating. I think I would have loved to have met him. Y’know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions,” she recalled.

The answer of course left her parents stunned. Shortly after, fans used this topic to steer away others from selling out the ‘Break Free” singer’s concert tickets.

41-year-old Frankie took it upon himself to back up the Wicked star and set the record straight. On X he subtweeted a post from Buzzing Pop and shared, “HAHAHAHAHAHA. Wow! This might be the most creative and lowest y’all have ever gone. Reaching new depths daily! Listen, I know my sister’s been eating the girls up for years but this a bit extreme! Besides, she’s vegan. See you on tour!”

Users then backed up the Grande brother by commenting “ ‘I know my sister’s been eating the girls up for years” 10s 10s 10s.”

Another shared, “See yall done gone and get Frankie involved omg…”

On this new upcoming album Eternal Sunshine she ironically has Evan Peters star in her music video for “We Can’t Be Friends (wait for your love)” who portrayed the role of the cannibal serial killer in Netflix’s Emmy Award winning limited series, DAHMER.

Though she has not mentioned anything about a tour, she most recently released her music video for “The Boy is Mine” which stars the Gossip Girl actor and has Brandy and Monica as cameos.