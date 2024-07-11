‘Summer House’ Carl Radke Spotted With Mystery Woman At Bar

Image Credit: WireImage

Looks like someone is ready to start dating again.

As seen by Page Six, Tuesday evening seemed like a lovely summer night for Carl Radke who was seen with an unidentified female companion at the Everdene bar in Virgin Hotels, New York City.

PageSix: Carl Radke spotted with mystery brunette after ex Lindsay Hubbard announces pregnancy. #SummerHouse pic.twitter.com/cqMFgb7KZ1 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) July 10, 2024

Now that the 39-year-old Summer House star is dipping his toes back into the dating pool, one thing fans will pay attention to is the topic of alcohol, as he once admitted it would play a role in any of his relationships.

“As someone who’s sober and is committing to a lifetime of not drinking, the person I am with and their relationship with alcohol, it does matter,” the entrepreneur said.

Previously, in his relationship with 37-year-old Lindsay Hubbard, known for her love of rosé and getting “activated,” Radke expressed that her drinking became an issue when she resumed drinking as season 7 started filming in the summer of 2022, after having given it up in their early days of dating.

The breakup shifted his perspective, and he admitted he would prioritize his life differently. “[I am] really trying to improve myself, take better care of me, save some money, work on my career, spend time with my family and focus on the friendships that I have right in front of me.”

The Summer House season 8 reunion was the first time she and Radke had come face-to-face since their headline-making breakup played out on TV. However, Hubbard already knew she was pregnant, which she kept hidden till July 4th, and the excitement of her next chapter left her disinterested in digging into past drama.

“That’s what allowed me that quiet, calm strength that I had at the reunion,” Hubbard recalls. “In the back of my mind, the whole time I was thinking, ‘Let me just get through this, and then I can focus on the important things that matter to me right now’ — which certainly wasn’t all that.”

“It’s just so clear to me that the universe had a plan,” Hubbard revealed to PEOPLE, in an exclusive interview about her happy news. “I feel like my prayers were answered.”

“That relationship is in my past, and I can’t really focus on my past anymore because I’m so focused on my present and my future,” she adds. “And to be honest, his emotions are no longer my responsibility. It’s just not my problem anymore.”

On the opposite end, Carl made it known during the reunion that he had not dated anyone since his split from Hubbard.