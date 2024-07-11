Sabrina Carpenter’s Aunt Revealed: Bart Simpson Voice Actress Nancy Cartwright

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bart Simpson is the aunt of the ‘Espresso’ singer. Kind of amazing.

Nancy Cartwright, the voice actress for the mischievous boy in The Simpsons, revealed in a TikTok video that she is indeed the proud aunt of the pop singer who has been getting quite popular lately with the songs on her highly anticipated album Short n’ Sweet set to release August 3.

“The rumors are true!” she wrote in the caption. “Sabrina Carpenter is my niece!”

In the video, the 66-year-old voice actor responds to a fan asking if she’s related to 25-year-old Sabrina Carpenter. “Yeah, absolutely,” she says. “Isn’t that amazing? When you find out that somebody — maybe you’ve known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for 35-some years, and some of you guys, for like way less than that — find out that I’m related to this superstar. She’s pretty amazing.”

However, the TikTok video is not the first time the two have mentioned their familial connection.

“By relation, I am also a legend…” the ‘Nonsense’ singer once joked in 2021 for an interview with Capital FM.

“No, absolutely not, not even close. I will just say that my whole life, that was the coolest thing in the world to me. I wasn’t even allowed to watch the show until I was a little bit older, but yeah. The woman is a woman of many talents. She’s not just Bart, and she always blows me away.”

Carpenter began her acting career in 2010 with a guest role on the NBC drama Law & Order: SVU. Two years later she was cast as the best friend of Rowan Blanchard, 22, on the Disney Channel’s coming-of-age sitcom Girl Meets World, the sequel to the immensely popular ’90s sitcom Boy Meets World. She then shifted to her singing career when she inked a deal with Hollywood Records and issued the single ‘Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying’ in March 2014.

Documented on Instagram, Cartwright has supported her niece’s musical career since its earliest days, posting a video of her niece performing at the Roxy in 2016.

“It’s my dad’s sister…We work on kind of different ends of the industry, but I’ve learned so much just from observing her, and she’s so talented,” the ‘Please Please Please’ musician said while briefly talking about her aunt in an interview with Wired in 2021.