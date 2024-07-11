 Michael Douglas Reveals What He Does if Catherine Zeta-Jones Wins Golf – Hollywood Life

Michael Douglas Reveals the NSFW Thing That Catherine Zeta-Jones Makes Him Do When He Loses at Golf

The 'Fatal Attraction' star admitted that he and his wife get a little naughty out on the golf course if she beats him out on the green.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 11, 2024 11:30AM EDT
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
View gallery
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying - 27 May 2023
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' film premiere, London, UK - 16 Feb 2023
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Michael Douglas, left, and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Limo Drop Off, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

We’ve all made a silly wager here and there. Michael Douglas revealed that he and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones keep things spicy while out on the golf course. The Wall Street actor, 79, revealed that if his wife, 54, defeats him in a round of golf, she has a naughty request. The subject came up while Michael was a guest on The View on Wednesday, July 10. Co-host Alyssa Farah-Griffin asked Michael what the penalty is if he loses.

Michael gave a sly smile, and he simply answered, “Whip it out.” The actor didn’t really provide much other context of when and where Catherine asks him to do so, but he seemed amused to offer the response. “Drop the trou and whip it out,” he reiterated.

Michael also admitted that he’s adjusted his golf game as he’s gotten older, and in turn, there’s less whipping it out for him now. “I’m going to be 80 now in September, so now I play off of ladies’ tees too. So I don’t have to do that anymore,” he explained.

The ladies at the table erupted in laughter at Michael’s response, and Sara Haines couldn’t help but ask what happened when the shoe was on the other foot. “What does she have to do if she loses?” she remarked, but Whoopi Goldberg cut her off. “I don’t even want to know,” the comedian said, before wrapping up the interview.

Michael and Catherine have been married for almost 24 years, having tied the knot in November 2000. The actress is Michael’s second wife after he was married to Diandra Luker from 1977 to 1995. The couple have a son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 21. Michael also has the older son Cameron Douglas, 45, from his marriage to Diandra.

Over the years, they’ve spoken about their marriage on a few occasions. Catherine shared some secrets to their long-term success in a 2022 interview with InStyle. “What we do have is a very respectful relationship, in that first of all, we’re not consumed by eacah other’s careers, and we have interests and friends that are not solely in our business,” she said.

ad