Matthew McConaughey Shocks Fans With Selfie Showing Eye Swollen Shut

Matthew McConaughey seemed to be more of a victim of a bee sting than a Reign of Fire. However, the picture he showed to fans initially made them feel he was a little less than all right, all right, all right.

The picture in question was shared on Instagram on Wednesday and was simply a close-up of himself with his right eye noticeably bruised and swollen shut. Despite this, he still had a smile on his face and captioned the photo with, “bee swell.”

Though it’s unclear where it happened, the Dazed and Confused star famously lives in his home state of Texas, where he and his wife, Camila Alves, are raising their three kids: Levi, Vida, and Livingston.

The McConaugheys moved out of their “happy life” in Malibu, California, in 2014. They recall the decision coming naturally to both of them after visiting Austin for several weeks amid a family crisis.”

“Time slowed down,” Matthew, 54, told Southern Living. “The clock was right, the body clock. And part of that is ritual; part of that is just the distance between places and the way people move. But it’s also the hospitality, the courtesy, the common sense, the lack of drama.”

In June, McConaughey admitted during a conversation with fellow Texas native Glen Powell, 35, for Interview magazine that he once took a two-year break from working in Hollywood. He felt he was struggling to book movie roles outside of the romantic comedy genre, where he starred in early 2000s classics like 2003’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

“Dude, it was scary. I had long talks with my wife about needing to find a new vocation,” he shared of the hiatus, recalling that he told his wife at various points during this time that he was considering teaching high school, studying to conduct music or working as a “wildlife guide.”

So the Interstellar actor is now in a place where he feels most comfortable, bee sting and all.

Even in 2020, the actor posted a video attempting to encourage Texans during Covid-19 lockdowns, reflecting sentiments McConaughey seems to live by.

“Longhorn Nation, what’s happening? McConaughey here. How we doing out there gang? Yeah, man, crazy times, huh? We’re all in ’em. Let’s remember that. Let’s also remember that this too shall pass, we’re going to be getting through this. Keep that in your minds when you start getting frustrated with how your lifestyle has changed. We are going to get through this, if we help ourselves and we help each other.”