Kim Kardashian Gives Gypsy Rose Blanchard Social Media Advice on ‘The Kardashians’

Kim Kardashian welcomed a fellow reality TV star onto the latest episode of The Kardashians: Gypsy Rose Blanchard! In the episode that was released on Thursday, July 11, Kim, 43, discussed prison reform with the 32-year-old Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star and gave her some advice when it comes to social media.

“Sometimes you have to just post — and I say — post and then ghost,” Kim told Gypsy Rose. “I think the way you live your life moving forward is the deep message…You’ve been through hell and back.”

The SKIMS boss then explained why she wanted to meet Gypsy in the first place.

“I wouldn’t want to come meet with someone who I felt could make an impact just for the sensation of the case,” Kim said to Gypsy Rose. “I recognize that you could make a big difference because you can really articulate what you went through and how you can get through it.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals to Kim Kardashian that she was denied therapy in prison because she “didn’t qualify for one-on-one therapy.” pic.twitter.com/7gfjTmf8WF — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 11, 2024

Kim was referring to Gypsy Rose’s past prison sentence and experience with her late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy spent seven years behind bars for her involvement in Dee Dee’s murder. (Dee Dee was killed by Gypsy Rose’s ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn) When she was a child, Gypsy Rose was a victim of Munchausen by Proxy: when a caretaker or guardian fabricates the appearance of health issues. For years, Dee Dee had everyone convinced that her daughter was living with multiple illnesses.

Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023.

While speaking with Kim in the new episode of her Hulu series, Gypsy Rose pointed out, “I think a lot of people are really afraid of touching me as a topic because I’m too controversial. … Now looking back on it, I’m like, I could have done things a lot differently and it would have ended with my mother being in prison. Did she deserve prison? Yes.”

Gypsy Rose also opened up about her time in prison, recalling the times she cried and felt “vulnerable” around the other inmates.

“Crying in prison, you’re so vulnerable, especially women, they’re so caddy,” Gypsy Rose explained. “Their first go-to is ‘Well, you killed her, so why are you crying about it?'”

During a confessional, Kim pointed out that she believes “people should have second chances in life” and noted that she takes Gypsy Rose’s “entire background into consideration.”