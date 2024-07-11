John F. Kennedy’s ‘Silly Goose’ Grandson Joins ‘Vogue’ as Political Correspondent

 John F. Kennedy’s Grandson Named New ‘Vogue’ Political Corrsepondent – Hollywood Life

July 11, 2024 10:19AM EDT
BOSTON, MA - MAY 19: Jack Schlossberg introduces Speaker Nancy Pelosi who received the 2019 Profile in Courage Award at The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library And Museum on May 19, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)
Jack Schlossberg, grandson of the late former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, arrives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremony, in Boston Profile in Courage Award, Boston, USA - 20 May 2018
Jack Schlossberg, speaks to attendees during the the 2022 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Awards ceremony, at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston Profile in Courage - Cheney, Boston, United States - 22 May 2022
Jack Schlossberg, grandson of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, addresses an audience during a 2018 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, in Boston. Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu was presented with the award for his leadership in removing Confederate memorials in his city Profile in Courage Award, Boston, USA - 20 May 2018
Image Credit: Getty Images

President John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg has been named as the new political correspondent by Vogue. To mark the new position, the outlet ran an in-depth interview with Jack, 31, whose mom is JFK’s daughter Caroline Kennedy. The late president’s only grandson opened up about his own political awakening and connection to his family history, as well as showing pieces of his personality.

Jack has amassed a pretty sizeable following (over 93,000 followers) on TikTok, and he regularly mixes silly sketches and vlogs with videos that share political commentary and education. The outlet shared the exciting news that he was joining the team in the introduction to the interview. “Today, Schlossberg joins Vogue as a political correspondent ahead of the 2024 election, a role that will see him combine his background in law and business (he received his JD and MBA from Harvard) with the self-described ‘silly goose’ tendencies he displays online,” they noted.

Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of John F. Kennedy, speaks at the President John F. Kennedy library, in Boston, Massachusetts, US, during a visit by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to the US for St Patrick's Day. Picture date: Monday March 11, 2024. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images)
(Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images)

In the interview, fashion writer Hannah Jackson asked him about his online presence and why so many people feel a connection to him. Jack admitted that he was simply looking to entertain. “I’m just having a good time. I’m a fun, wacky guy. I’m a silly goose—a silly goose who’s trying, just trying, to get the truth out there,” he said.

Jack spoke about his family’s political history and called his grandfather his “hero.” He spoke about JFK’s impact, and admitted to being “nerdy” about exploring his family history. “I’ve always felt super lucky that there’s this massive historical record about my family that I can learn from. A lot of people don’t get to have that kind of relationship with their ancestors. I’m so lucky for it, and so I try to learn as much as I can from them. I think my grandpa’s speeches are the coolest things ever. His administration actually did so much that’s still with us today, and he inspired a whole generation of people to enter public service—and still does,” he said.

Despite anxiety surrounding the 2024 election, Jack admitted that he was taking a hopeful approach to everything, but he did warn that he thinks that things will “actually go badly in daily life” if former President Donald Trump defeats President Joe Biden. Still, he thinks that educating young people help. “This is a really pivotal moment in history, and it’s such an exciting time to be alive and to be able to vote. I want to get that vibe out there because there’s a lot of negative energy about politics, and I want to bring some positivity out there because this really matters,” he said.

