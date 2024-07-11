John F. Kennedy’s ‘Silly Goose’ Grandson Joins ‘Vogue’ as Political Correspondent

President John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg has been named as the new political correspondent by Vogue. To mark the new position, the outlet ran an in-depth interview with Jack, 31, whose mom is JFK’s daughter Caroline Kennedy. The late president’s only grandson opened up about his own political awakening and connection to his family history, as well as showing pieces of his personality.

Jack has amassed a pretty sizeable following (over 93,000 followers) on TikTok, and he regularly mixes silly sketches and vlogs with videos that share political commentary and education. The outlet shared the exciting news that he was joining the team in the introduction to the interview. “Today, Schlossberg joins Vogue as a political correspondent ahead of the 2024 election, a role that will see him combine his background in law and business (he received his JD and MBA from Harvard) with the self-described ‘silly goose’ tendencies he displays online,” they noted.

In the interview, fashion writer Hannah Jackson asked him about his online presence and why so many people feel a connection to him. Jack admitted that he was simply looking to entertain. “I’m just having a good time. I’m a fun, wacky guy. I’m a silly goose—a silly goose who’s trying, just trying, to get the truth out there,” he said.

Jack spoke about his family’s political history and called his grandfather his “hero.” He spoke about JFK’s impact, and admitted to being “nerdy” about exploring his family history. “I’ve always felt super lucky that there’s this massive historical record about my family that I can learn from. A lot of people don’t get to have that kind of relationship with their ancestors. I’m so lucky for it, and so I try to learn as much as I can from them. I think my grandpa’s speeches are the coolest things ever. His administration actually did so much that’s still with us today, and he inspired a whole generation of people to enter public service—and still does,” he said.

Despite anxiety surrounding the 2024 election, Jack admitted that he was taking a hopeful approach to everything, but he did warn that he thinks that things will “actually go badly in daily life” if former President Donald Trump defeats President Joe Biden. Still, he thinks that educating young people help. “This is a really pivotal moment in history, and it’s such an exciting time to be alive and to be able to vote. I want to get that vibe out there because there’s a lot of negative energy about politics, and I want to bring some positivity out there because this really matters,” he said.