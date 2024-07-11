B.J. Novak Gushes Over ‘Office’ Co-Star Mindy Kaling’s Newborn Daughter: ‘She’s Adorable’

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Office co-stars B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling remain close friends, even moreso after the 44-year-old was named ‘Godfather’ to her two eldest children – Katherine Swati and Spencer Avu. In recent events the 45-year-old actress welcomed her third child, Anne, in February – she has not made public who the father is to any of her children.

This duo met back when they were both 25 and filmed the comedic series in 2004. Though they have a very close friendship, the pair had dated from 2004 until 2007. Their relationship could be considered a complicated one since the duo have gave their respective opinions on it.

The mother-of-three shared to Vulture in 2021, “No one, including us, ever really knew, ‘Is this dating? Is this not dating?’ We were never really dating, we were never really not dating. We didn’t know. No one knew…All you’d know for sure was that you’d always find one of us next to the other, even if we weren’t getting along.”

Benjamin Joseph even chimed in on the matter when he presented his once-lover with the Norman Lear Award for Achievement in Television, “We were in love with each other, and we were reckless idiots… we’d go to our respective offices and slam the door where we would continue arguing over AOL Instant Messenger,” Novak quipped. “It was 2005. My screen name was @DaxSucks because I imagined myself in a rivalry with actor Dax Shepard. Hers was even stupider — @Fairfax1240 because that was her home address.”

In present time, the Vengance actor has already met the little one referring to her as “adorable and the best” as per People.

With their long friendship, The Mindy Project star is well educated on the kind of person he is. She recalled to Entertainment Tonight, “He’s very good with children!…He literally wrote a bestselling book called The Book With No Pictures for kids…It comes very innately to him, you know, like being with children…So he’s a great godfather.”

She told Marie Claire, “He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship.”