Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Still Have Not Finalized Their Divorce

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016.

But an inside source explained that the former couple is still working on their divorce settlement nearly eight years after their breakup.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the source said, “Both sides are still talking, but it’s not done yet.”

When they first announced their split, fans were shocked as the pair was considered one of Hollywood’s hottest couples on screen and off.

Pitt and Jolie first met while filming their spy thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith—and though they denied relationship rumors initially, they later admitted that they “fell in love” during their time on the movie—a controversial revelation at the time because Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. With the Brangelina rumors swirling, Pitt and Aniston announced their separation after five years of marriage and Anniston officially filed for divorce from Pitt, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

After that, the couple continued to grow their relationship and family, sharing six children: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, who will turn 16 on July 12th.

A source has blamed Brad’s lack of contact with his children on the actor’s busy schedule.

The actor is on location in Europe filming his new racing movie F1, while Jolie lives in Los Angeles with their younger children.

“He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule,” the source told PEOPLE. “[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids.”

In June it was reported that Pitt is “upset and aware” that his daughter Shiloh filed to drop his last name from her own on her 18th birthday.

A source close to the Oscar winner said his erasure from his daughter’s life is just another indication that he has “lost his children,” according to PEOPLE.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,’ the source claimed. ‘He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.”