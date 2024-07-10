 Rihanna’s Son RZA Stars With Dad ASAP Rocky in New Savage X Fenty Pics – Hollywood Life

Rihanna’s Son RZA Stars Alongside Dad A$AP Rocky in New Savage X Fenty Campaign: Photos

The 'Fashion Killa' rapper and his son had a sweet moment in a new set of photos for his partner's latest campaign for Savage X Fenty.

July 10, 2024 10:32AM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin)
Rihanna recruited her family for the new Savage X Fenty campaign! The “Work” singer’s son RZA, 2, and boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 35, appeared in a new classics campaign for her brand. The rapper and his son starred in the new photoset, which you can see here, released by the brand on Tuesday, July 9. The brand pointed out that they were each wearing the “classics” collection from the Savage X Fenty men’s line.

The photo featured Rocky and RZA in front of an orange backdrop. RZA was sitting on his dad’s shoulders, and they were each looking at the camera. The second photo featured Rocky holding his son with his back towards the camera. RZA was cutely looking straight at the camera. They were also wearing matching sets from the classics line with black tanktops and black boxer briefs. Rocky also accessorized with a gold necklace and earrings. The rapper’s braids were also styled to spell out “Dad” on the back of his head.

In the comment section, tons of fans gushed about how cute the photoshoot was. “Ohh this is sooo precious,” one person wrote. “Look at them matching. Flyest dad and son duo,” another fan commented.

While there were only two father-son photos, Rocky did appear in another picture for the campaign. He posed shirtless while wearing a set of white boxer briefs, showing off his chiseled abs and stomach tattoo in another shot shared by the brand.

RZA is the older of two kids that Rocky has with Rihanna, 36. The musical couple also have younger son Riot, 11 months. Back in June, the Anti popstar did open up about her thoughts on having another child. While she sounded like she wasn’t in a rush to have a third baby, she did seem open to the idea. “Let me go to Carnival one summer. Please, one summer,” she told E! News. “I would not be mad. I would just cry out of pure anxiety for one day and then I think I’ll just get over it the next.”

