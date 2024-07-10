Lindsay Hubbard Shares Glimpse of New Boyfriend After Pregnancy Announcement

Image Credit: Getty Images

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard did not slow down after she found out she was pregnant. However, it wasn’t the act of creating life or her professional life that she credits to being “one of the hardest things” she has ever had to do. It was keeping the news to herself.

On Monday, the Bravo star posted a string of photos, one including her mystery boyfriend with his face covered by a brown heart emoji, with the caption, “4 weddings, 2 magazine cover shoots, 1 WWHL, 1 reunion taping, a sandwich shop opening, 1 Kleinfeld launch event, and a magazine party.. most all in my first trimester, and all before I announced 🤯 Hiding this news has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do! (Mentally, emotionally, and physically) 🥵”

Most people gravitated towards two images: the first, where she mentioned discovering she was pregnant on April 6, and the fourth, where the couple was at a wedding in Portugal on April 20 where she wrote, “baby daddy was there to help.”

The Bravolebrity first revealed she was expecting a baby with her new boyfriend, who she has not publicly named, on Instagram on Thursday, July 4.

She wrote in the caption of a second post shared the same day, “I woke up this morning feeling so blessed and grateful for this journey 🙏🥰 But most of all, I’m relieved and excited to finally be able to celebrate openly, and with the world,” she captioned the post. “It has been extremely difficult to hide my excitement in secrecy, and now that I’m able to share my happiness and joy, I feel like a weight has been lifted (even though I’m actually gaining weight by the day lol)!”

For the 37-year-old reality star who is actively in the public eye, she clarified that keeping her man out of the grasp of fans and haters alike is the approach she is taking, which is a big change from her previous relationship with ex, 39-year-old Carl Radke.

“He’s a private person, mostly because of his high-powered job,” said Hubbard of her boyfriend, a doctor who works in biotech investing. “Obviously, I’m a very public [person] and share pretty much every aspect of my life with the world, so I know it’s weird. But I need to respect his privacy here.”

With the upcoming season of Summer House, where she will reunite with her long-time co-cast member and ex-fiancé, it might be best to keep things close to the chest while the show does what it does best: turn up the heat.