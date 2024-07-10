 Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez Are ‘Unexpected Allies’ Amid Drama – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Garner Is an ‘Unexpected Ally’ for Jennifer Lopez Amid Ben Affleck Drama: Report

Another report also claims that the chances of J.Lo and the actor reuniting  are very "slim" amid the speculation that they're going to be getting a divorce.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 10, 2024 11:33AM EDT
jennifer lopez, jennifer garner
View gallery
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez has lunch with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet Affleck at The Ivy in West Hollywood. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Violet Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and their family arrive at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash at his Hamptons estate. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 4 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share a kiss as they shop in Los Angeles. 20 May 2023 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA984345_038.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Getty IMages

The Jennifers are sticking together! A new report claims that Jennifer Lopez has been bonding with her husband Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner amid claims that she and  the Gone Girl star are having problems in their marriage. An insider said that the 13 Going On 30 star, 52, has become an “unexpected ally” for J.Lo, 54, during all the drama with Ben, 51, in a new report from Us Weekly.

The insider explained that J.Lo and Jennifer have been in touch through all the marital issues, according to the story published on Tuesday, July 9. “She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to,” they said.

The source also said that the actress has “been really friendly” with J.Lo during this difficult time. They also said that Jennifer has been “very supportive” of Ben and focused on “prioritizing his well-being and their coparenting relationship.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Actors Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The news about J.Lo finding solace with Ben’s ex comes shortly after another report that claims that the chances of Bennifer getting back together are “slimmer by the day,” according to Page SixThe insider told the outlet that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer was still trying to do all she can to enjoy her current moment. “She wants to have a summer full of fun and laughter,” they said.

Multiple reports have been circulating about Ben and J.Lo’s marriage, and the pair have made headlines during outings when fans have been paying  attention to whether or not they’re wearing their wedding rings.

While the Juno actress may be an “ally” for J.Lo amid all the strife, Ben has also been seen spending time with his ex. At the end of June, the Oscar-winner was seen stopping by his ex-wife’s home in a photo. An Us Weekly report said that Jennifer has been very supportive of Ben working things out with the singer. “Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen,” they said. “She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”

ad