Jennifer Garner Is an ‘Unexpected Ally’ for Jennifer Lopez Amid Ben Affleck Drama: Report

The Jennifers are sticking together! A new report claims that Jennifer Lopez has been bonding with her husband Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner amid claims that she and the Gone Girl star are having problems in their marriage. An insider said that the 13 Going On 30 star, 52, has become an “unexpected ally” for J.Lo, 54, during all the drama with Ben, 51, in a new report from Us Weekly.

The insider explained that J.Lo and Jennifer have been in touch through all the marital issues, according to the story published on Tuesday, July 9. “She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to,” they said.

The source also said that the actress has “been really friendly” with J.Lo during this difficult time. They also said that Jennifer has been “very supportive” of Ben and focused on “prioritizing his well-being and their coparenting relationship.”

The news about J.Lo finding solace with Ben’s ex comes shortly after another report that claims that the chances of Bennifer getting back together are “slimmer by the day,” according to Page Six. The insider told the outlet that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer was still trying to do all she can to enjoy her current moment. “She wants to have a summer full of fun and laughter,” they said.

Multiple reports have been circulating about Ben and J.Lo’s marriage, and the pair have made headlines during outings when fans have been paying attention to whether or not they’re wearing their wedding rings.

While the Juno actress may be an “ally” for J.Lo amid all the strife, Ben has also been seen spending time with his ex. At the end of June, the Oscar-winner was seen stopping by his ex-wife’s home in a photo. An Us Weekly report said that Jennifer has been very supportive of Ben working things out with the singer. “Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen,” they said. “She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”