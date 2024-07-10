Hilaria Baldwin Supports Husband Alec with Daughter at ‘Rust’ Shooting Trial

Image Credit: GC Images

As Alec Baldwin’s trial for the accidental killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set of ‘Rust’ began on Tuesday, July 9, his wife Hilaria showed support by showing up in attendance alongside their daughter IIaria.

The fatal passing of the 42-year-old crew member took place in October 2021 when a Colt .45 revolver went off on set and the bullet struck her. The 66-year-old actor who was rehearsing a scene continuously admitted he never pulled the trigger.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never…Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” he recalled during an interview with ABC News later that year.

Nearly three years later, the Beetlejuice actor’s jury selection – of 12 jurors and four alternatives – began yesterday in Santa Fe, New Mexico for his charge of involuntary manslaughter. His 40-year-old wife showed up in a brown blazer and matching dress pants. She was captured getting out of the car next to her husband who was dressed in a grey tuxedo in which he wore a white button down under, along with a navy blue tie. In addition to the family support, his brother, Stephen, attended the trial as well.

An insider told People back in January, “they [Alec and Hilaria] had a great Christmas and New Year. Hilaria also just turned 40. This is not how they wanted to start the new year…It’s stressful for Hilaria. It’s frustrating for them both that Alec is being recharged. They knew there was a possibility there would be a new indictment…The back and forth is hard. It’s very stressful.”

His charge he received back in January 2023 was dropped in April. When the news struck, the mother-of-seven shared a snap on Instagram where she is cradled up in her husband’s lap where she captioned her post with a red heart emoji. Alec also took it to his socials to share a picture of him hugging his wife while his eyes are closed and noted, “I owe everything I have to this woman. (and to you, Luke).”