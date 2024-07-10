Argentina Claps Back at Drake After Losing Copa América Bet

Image Credit: Getty Images

Soccer, or I guess football, is actually life to a lot of people. For Argentinians, that is undoubtedly true. So, when you bet against Messi, prepare for things to get messy—and quite funny—when you bet wrong.

Back on Monday, 37-year-old Drake shared a screenshot onto his Instagram stories where he bet $300,000 in the hopes of a $2.88 million payout along with a difficult victory for Canada.

On Tuesday, Argentina, the defending champions, defeated Canada in the Copa América semifinal. To hit back at the ‘Headline’ singer, the Argentinian National Football Team shared a post on X with a reference Drake wouldn’t miss.

The caption wrote, “Not like us, not with us🇦🇷”

Not like us, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Zoa4OTbgnK — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) July 10, 2024

It has felt like one loss after another for Drake since Kendrick Lamar dropped his ‘hit of the summer’ (as quoted by Serena Williams, an ex-fling of Drake), along with the visuals.

The bet was not a one-off situation. People call it….the “Drake Curse”, where he supports or bets money on something to happen in sports, and the opposite often occurs. He bet against the wrong team for the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup, losing him $1 million. Six zeros. Six! He’s lost nearly $2.5 million worth of bets since March of this year.

Argentina is the team of Lionel Messi, 37, who is widely considered the greatest football player of all time. But Messi gave the opposite team its flowers as Canada had been enjoying a remarkable run in their first-ever Copa América tournament.

“To be honest, it has been a difficult tournament, the level has been as equal as ever, very bad surfaces, high temperatures that make it hard to play, very tough rivals. So, the fact we made it and we are here again playing a final is something to enjoy and highlight.”

Moving forward, Argentina is looking to secure a record 16th Copa América title and will play either Uruguay or Colombia in Sunday’s final.