Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Full Track-List For Short ‘n’ Sweet’ Album

As Taylor Swift commented it is officially “SUMMER OF SABRINA” as fans await Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming album Short n’ Sweet which is set to release on August 23.

With “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” already released, the two hit singles gave listeners a glimpse into what many can expect on this new record. In a recent Instagram video made by the 25-year-old on Tuesday, July 9, she revealed the titles of the other 10 tracks on the album — “Taste,” “Good Graces,” “Sharpest Tool,” “Coincidence,” “Bed Chem,” “Dumb Poetic,” “Slim Pickins,” “Juno,” “Lie To Girls,” “Don’t Smile.” She danced in her light blue bodysuit with tight black sheer leggings under.

This isn’t the only good news for the former Disney star. She recently announced her North America tour for the album which consists of 29 dates where she will stop in cities as big as Toronto, New York, Dallas, Orlando, and more.

In other exciting news, she noted in an Instagram carousel made on Thursday, July 4 “and just like that you guys sold out the entire short n’ sweet tour, espresso went #1 at pop radio andddddd i slid down this slide :’) thank you all so so much!!! i can’t wait to see you on the road.” In a video included in her post the singer who is currently dating, Barry Keoghan, was even referred to having the song of the summer with “Espresso” by Ice Spice.

The success does not stop there for Sabrina, earlier this year she performed at Coachella and she expressed on an Instagram post the gratitude she felt of everyone supporting her, “@coachella weekend 1, thank you to my incredible band, dancers, crew, team, friends, family for this special night I’ll always remember. just a blue motel and a dream.”

In a separate post she said, “I’m so glad you came for me Coachella.”

She even performed on the season finale of SNL in May of this year, and shared moments from the episode on social media moments, “my first time on SNL!!! @nbcsl and the season finale!!! Thank you Lorne thank you Brian, the genius cast, writers and crew for being so welcoming. thank you to my whole crew for your endless talent!!!”