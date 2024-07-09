Novak Djokovic Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Wimbledon Fans After Quarterfinals

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Monday, Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. However, before he could enjoy his win from his impressive performance against 21-year-old Holger Rune, he addressed the Centre Court crowd directly, expressing that their “disrespect” was not appreciated.

During his on-court postmatch interview, Djokovic, 37, briefly discussed the match but then quickly shifted to addressing the people in the stands.

“To all the fans that have respect and that stayed here tonight: Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. I appreciate it. And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player — in this case, me — have a goooood night. Gooooood night. Gooooood night. Very gooooood night,” he said, stretching out the “Os” in “good” so they sounded like “boo.”

When the interviewer suggested fans had just been chanting for Rune, rather than booing, Djokovic doubled down.

“They were. They were. They were. I don’t accept it. I know they were cheering for Rune. But that’s an excuse to also boo,” Djokovic said. “Listen, I’ve been on the tour for more than 20 years. So trust me, I know all the tricks. I know how it works. It’s fine. It’s fine. It’s OK. I focus on the respectful people, that have respect, that paid (for) a ticket to watch tonight — and love tennis. And love tennis. And appreciate the players and the effort that the players put in here.”

At his news conference later, Djokovic was asked whether he thinks the All England Club should do something to curb rowdy fan behavior.

“Look, I don’t know what Wimbledon can really do about it. I mean, in those particular moments when it happens, the crowd paid their tickets. They have the right to be there and cheer the way they want to cheer..” Djokovic responded.

“You’re not going to take out the whole section of the crowd or stadium because they’re misbehaving or showing disrespect.”

Despite any alleged taunting, the tennis legend is a pro and simply focused on his next match.

“I played in much more hostile environments, trust me,” Djokovic said. “You guys can’t touch me.”