‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Shares Thoughts on Ex Carl Radke’s Reaction to Her Pregnancy

Lindsay Hubbard revealed that she’s not concerned about how her ex-fiance Carl Radke feels about her pregnancy in a new interview with People, published on Saturday, July 6. The Summer House star, 37, admitted that she wasn’t going to tell her ex, 39, before the news was shared publicly. “I’m sure he’ll find out when the rest of the world finds out, but I’m not calling him up and having a conversation with him,” she told the outlet.

Lindsay also explained that she wasn’t going to worry herself with what his reaction may be, and she explained that she had moved on. “That relationship is in my past, and I can’t really focus on my past anymore because I’m so focused on my present and my future,” she said. “To be honest, his emotions are no longer my responsibility. It’s just not my problem anymore.”

Lindsay and Carl got engaged in August 2022 after seven years of friendship and almost a year of dating. Despite their longterm connection, the pair split and called off their engagement about a year later. About two weeks after the split, Carl released a statement addressing the split. “Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he told People. “he fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Shortly after Carl’s statement, Lindsay also spoke about how devastated she was in her own statement. “My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me,” she said at the time.

Now, nearly a year after the split, Lindsay revealed she was pregnant in a Fourth of July post on Instagram. She has not revealed the identity of her new boyfriend, but she showed that she was very excited to have her first child.