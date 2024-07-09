Kesha Shouts Out Sabrina Carpenter in New Video: ‘The Ladies Are Holding It Down’

Kesha is showing that “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter is a staple on her summer playlist. The Gag Order singer, 37, shared a video of herself listening to the track on her TikTok on Monday, July 8. She also spoke about how she’s so excited by the new music that women are putting out this year, as she gave a great co-sign to Sabrina, 25.

In the clip, Kesha gave a fit check to the viral section of the song where Sabrina sings, “Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another/I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherf**ker.” In the clip, the “Your Love is My Drug” singer was wearing a sequined, triangular-shaped top and black daisy dukes. She also got close to the camera to show her makeup.

Along with the video, Kesha also showed that she’s a fan. “The ladies are holding it down with new music this summer,” she wrote. “Proud to be a woman in music.”

In the comment section, tons of fans showed their love for Kesha’s latest single, but a few people left comments noting other singers that they wanted to see her work with. “You an chappel roan [sic] !!!! PLEASE COLLAB,” one person wrote. “You have to do a song with LADY GAGA,” another fan commented.

Besides showing that she’s a fan of Sabrina, Kesha was also seemingly referring to the fact that she also just put out her new single “Joyride” on Thursday, July 4. The dance song is Kesha’s first single since settling her abuse lawsuit against Dr. Luke in June 2023.

While the “Praying” singer was still able to release music after coming forward with the allegations in 2014, she was still signed to the producer’s label. “Joyride” was released on Kesha’s own label. Kesha’s final album for the label was May 2023’s Gag Order. After settling the legal battle, Kesha released the statement. “Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened,” she said. “I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”