Halle Berry & Glenn Close Join Kim Kardashian For Ryan Murphy’s Hulu Legal Drama

Image Credit: Getty Images for CDGA

Kim Kardashian will be joined by Halle Berry and Glenn Close for a legal series drama created by Ryan Murphy, with all four serving as executive producers of the show.

Announced back in December, the series has a working title of All’s Fair, according to Variety. The show has been described as a “high-end, glossy, and sexy adult procedural.” It will feature Kardashian, 43, playing the most successful divorce lawyer in Los Angeles and the owner of an all-female law firm.

All’s Fair marks the first series for the megaproducer, 58, under his new deal at Disney, with 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, producing in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, and Richard Levine executive produce alongside Murphy, Kardashian, and Berry alongside her producing partner Holly Jeter via their production company HalleHolly and Close through her Trillium Productions banner. Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson also EP. Murphy is also set to direct.

Per usual with Murphy’s shows, details about the roles Berry and Close will play are being kept quiet for now.

Berry, 57, is an Academy Award-winning actress who took home Oscar gold for her performance in Monster’s Ball becoming the first, and only, African American woman to receive the accolade in the category of Best Actress. All’s Fair will be Berry’s first series role since CBS’ Extant in 2015. The Oscar winner’s recent credits include Moonfall, the MMA drama Bruised, John Wick: Chapter 3 and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.