Ariana Grande Says Brother Frankie’s Nose Job Is ‘Perfect’

Image Credit: John Shearer

Ariana Grande was in supportive sister mode after Frankie Grande revealed on Instagram that he got a nose job done. The 41-year-old shared a post-op selfie that showcased his bruised up face that was wrapped up in bandages.

Despite the healing process being hard, the post that played “HOT TO GO!” by Chappel Roan he put on his best kissy face as he threw up the peace sign. “New nose. Who dis?,” he captioned the post.

The comment section was filled with love for Frankie, including his own 31-year-old sister who commented “perfect in all ways, always !!!!”

In addition her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo shared, “that inbuilt eyeshadow is glorious. Xx.”

Just two days later, he shared a carousel post of his night out in New York where he noted, “took my new nose out to see New York. She loved The Wiz.”

“You make me gigggggle. she loved the wiz,” the “Break Free” hitmaker showed her love again.

In recent events, he shared via his story, “today I got the cast off my nose and it just like blew up like a balloon, which apparently is supposed to happen,” he shared. “But it freaked me out a teeny bit. But still very excited.”

Frankie has focused on bettering himself since battling addiction. He shared to Entertainment Tonight in December 2019, “They [family] were the ones who really just put me on the road of recovery — like literally, like physically…They were like, ‘This is where you’re going.’ And I did. And then I think we’ve all grown together. I think as my journey of self-love has begun, it is also reflected in my sister, reflected in mother, reflected in my grandmother. I feel like we all just kind of started growing up all together because we had to.”

“I have a core group of people and friends that I send gratitude lists every single morning, just to start myself off the day in a place of love and gratitude and to remind myself that my primary purpose on this planet is to just be loving, to make other people smile and to go through the whole day in a place of giving,” he added.