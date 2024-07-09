Anne Hathaway & Jessica Chastain Debut Trailer for Thriller ‘Mother’s Instinct’

Image Credit: GC Images

Does Mother always know best? Both Academy Award winners Chastain and Hathaway want to know as they tease a new trailer for their thriller Mother’s Instinct.

Earlier today, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain in a joint collab post on Instagram shared a clip of their new movie with the caption, “Does Mother always know best? Come see us pals tackle that question and each other in #MothersInstinct Coming to select theatres in the US on July 26th! 👯‍♀️”

“Something is broken inside of me, and I need you,” Hathaway asks Chastain at one point in the trailer, setting up a turning point for the characters they play.

Does Mother always know best? Come see us gals tackle that question and each other in #MothersInstinct Coming to select theatres in the US on July 26th! 👯‍♀️ @neonrated pic.twitter.com/kb2vlB7sws — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 9, 2024

With the look and feel of an Alfred Hitchcock thriller, the 47-year-old Good Nurse actor who plays Alice battles with the 41-year-old Les Misérables actor’s Celine in a cat-and-mouse game where their sisterly bond unravels and the darker side of their maternal instincts runs riot.

The movie is adapted from Barbara Abel‘s novel, Mothers’ Instinct or more accurately Derrière la Haine. And like the novel, the movie Mother’s Instinct is a dark, twisty domestic thriller in which the bond between two women—best friends, next-door neighbors and mothers—mutates in dangerous and deadly ways in the wake of a tragic accident involving one of their sons accidentally falling out of a second-floor window. The film transforms two 1960s housewives who have their picturesque families and homes into frenzied women torn apart by grief, guilt, and paranoia.

This film marks French cinematographer Benoît Delhomme’s directorial debut after years of work as a Director of Photography (DP). Previous credits include the films Lawless, A Most Wanted Man, The Theory of Everything, At Eternity’s Gate, Minamata, and Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Delhomme was a late replacement for director Olivier Masset-Depasse, who certainly did have a handle on the material. Masset-Depasse won a record-breaking nine Magritte Awards from the Belgian Academy including Best Film and Best Director for the original film Duelles, from which Mothers’ Instinct has been closely adapted.

The film already opened in Europe in March earlier this year. For the U.S., Mother’s Instinct opens in select theaters on July 26 and on digital on August 13.