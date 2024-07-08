Paris Hilton Brings Daughter London to the London Hilton: Watch

Paris Hilton’s daughter London finally got to visit the city that she was named for! The reality star and heiress, 43, posted a short clip of herself and her daughter, 8 months, during a trip across the pond on her Instagram on Sunday, July 7. In the video, London was lying down, and Paris was kissing her hand. “London is in London,” she said at the start of the clip, before giving her multiple kisses. “Hi, smiley girl.”

Just like her mom is named for a famous European city, London shares her name with the U.K.’s capital. Paris spoke about what a special experience it was to get to bring her daughter with her on the trip to England in the Instagram caption. “London Hilton at The London Hilton,” she wrote. “So in love with my little Princess! Bringing her to the city she’s named after for the first time is a dream come true!”

Paris continued and wrote that she regularly visited the city throughout her life, and she wanted to get to share the time with her daughter. “I’ve spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London,” she wrote. “Named after my favorite city in the world! Can’t wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London.”

Paris secretly welcomed London with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate in November 2023. London is the pair’s second child, after welcoming son Phoenix in January of that year. The Simple Life star has been married to Carter since November 2021.

Paris regularly gushes about her kids on social media, and she’s posted tons of photos and videos of her babygirl, since welcoming her late last year. Back in April, she gushed about both kids and getting to see her daughter’s personality more. “She is laughing. She is smiling. She loves her big brother. It is so cute just to see them together. He is so sweet and gentle with her,” she said on her podcast.