Jon Landau, Oscar-Winning ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ Producer Dies at 63

Jon Landau has passed at 63.

According to a Disney reporter, Landau died on Friday, July 5, after a 16-month battle with cancer. Landau’s son Jamie Landau confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter. Shortly afterward, others shared tributes and expressed grief and reflections on the accomplished film producer.

Jon’s sister, Tina Landau, took to social media to mourn the loss of her brother.

The best brother a girl could ever dream of- my brother Jon – has passed away. My heart is broken but also bursting with pride & gratitude for his most extraordinary life, and the love and gifts he gave me – and all who knew him or his films. https://t.co/ikRNzJlhFG via @thr — Tina Landau (@TinaLandau) July 6, 2024

Jon was born on July 23, 1960, in New York City and was the son of Manhattan movie house owners and producers Ely A. Landau and Edie Landau. In the early ’80s, Jon began his career as a production assistant and production supervisor. He produced films such as Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989) and Dick Tracy (1990) before spending approximately five years as an executive at Fox, where he oversaw production on Die Hard 2 (1990), The Last of the Mohicans (1992), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), and Cameron’s True Lies (1994).

Following that job, he worked as an executive VP at the studio. In 1997, he and Cameron released Titanic, which became the highest-grossing movie of the time and received a Best Picture Academy Award.

After the success of the film, Jon joined Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment, where he worked for over 30 years. Jon worked on two more of the highest-grossing films of all time, Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water.

James Cameron, Jon’s notable producing partner, also took to X to mourn the loss of his close friend.

“The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades.”

“His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day,” Cameron said. “I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away.”

Jon is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Julie Landau, and their two sons, Jamie and Jodie.