J. Lo Posts Break-Up Song Lyrics Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez may be rumored to head for divorce with husband Ben Affleck but she added more flames to the speculation when she posted a breakup song on Instagram on Sunday, July 7.

With a video of the 54-year-old dancing on the beach, she sings to one of her tracks “Cambia el Paso” featuring Rauw Alejandro that came out in 2021. She celebrated its release by captioning it, “Happy Anniversary Cambia El Paso…”

A verse from the song translated in English sings, “Her life is better now without him/ She knows that her hips don’t fail her /She doesn’t need anyone to be well/ She doesn’t fail, she doesn’t fail.” In other words the song is hinting at life post-breakup.

While she has been the center of Hollywood gossip amid her divorce speculation, she limited her comment section on that post. Users mentioned how the song was a complete hit while another person analyzed the true meaning of the bop, “if something’s not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, just make that change, move, and dance.”

Meanwhile Ben Affleck was recently spotted over 4th of July in Los Angeles rocking his wedding ring. Despite showing off his wedded finger in the images as seen on Page Six, he was not accompanied by his wife.

In recent events, the “On The Floor” singer and the 51-year-old actor have not been spotted together.

Ben was not in attendance at The Met Gala this year knowing his wife was a co-chair. In addition he was not seen accompanying J. Lo at her Atlas premiere.

According to a report made by Page Six, the two have been separated since March. They even listed their marital home in L.A. and have been living separately.

Though the two have not made any public announcement about their status, “Jenny From the Block” has subtly addressed the topic when a reporter during a press conference in Mexico for her film asked for an update on the couple’s marriage. “You know better than that,” she responded.

Once the speculation came about, she revealed through her newsletter that she canceled her This Is Me…Now tour. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down…Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”