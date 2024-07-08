Brad Pitt Holds Hands With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon on Rare Outing to British F1 Grand Prix

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon enjoyed a date out to watch the British F1 Grand Prix on Sunday, July 7. The pair were spotted walking around at the race track in Northampton, U.K., and holding hands. The couple were all smiles as they made their way around the event in pastel outfits. They certainly looked excited to be attending the event together.

Brad, 60, appeared to be leading Ines, 34, around as he took her by the hand. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor rocked a light yellow jacket over a white t-shirt and some washed out khaki pants, plus white sneakers. He also accessorized with an orange bucket hat and some aviator sunglasses. Ines sported a light blue, long-sleeve dress. She also donned a pair of black boots, and she accessorized with a necklace and her own set of shades.

Brad and Ines have been together for nearly two years. They were spotted chatting together in late 2022, after the jeweler split from her husband Paul Wesley earlier that year. The pair have mostly kept their romance private, but they have been spotted out and about on a few occasions.

Back in February, it was reported that the couple were doing great, and they even moved in together. “He has a cheeky smile every time he is around her,” an insider told People at the time. “He is happy to live with her too. They were spending a lot of time at Brad’s. It only made sense for her to move in. Their relationship is serious. This is Brad’s first girlfriend since the divorce. He didn’t settle and it’s paying off. He loves dating Ines.”

While Brad and Ines seemed like they were simply there to enjoy the race, the actor is set to star in a movie about racing in 2025. In fact, the first trailer for F1 was released on Sunday, July, 7.